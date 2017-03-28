MilliCare Names Steve Willis Network Managing Director

milliCare Floor and Textile Care has named Steve Willis as its network managing director. In this role, Willis is responsible for leading all aspects of growth and performance within the global milliCare franchise network. Willis has over two decades of management experience and is a proven leader with extensive experience in sales, marketing and franchise development. In his most recent role as president of STEAMATIC Restoration & Cleaning, he successfully led an international franchise system, providing strategic vision and direction for both the franchisees and the corporate team.

“Steve takes a team approach to improving operational efficiency,” said Bill Graves, vice president of commercial sales Americas for Milliken’s Floor Covering Division. “His high level of financial and strategic acumen will lead the milliCare franchise network toward achieving their profitability and performance goals.”

Based in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, Willis will oversee recruitment to grow the milliCare network, the overarching strategy for the business and leadership of the corporate team. He holds a Certified Franchise Executive (CFE) designation and is both an approved BOMI continuing education provider for property and facility managers and an IICRC Master Textile Cleaner. He is also active in several industry associations and is a nationally-recognized speaker, trainer, and writer.

