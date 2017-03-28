American Concrete Institute Honors Contributions to the Industry
The American Concrete Institute (ACI) recently recognized several professionals, groups, and companies for their contributions and dedication to ACI and the concrete industry. The 2017 honorees include the induction of honorary members: David W. Fowler, Luis E. García, Satyendra K. Ghosh, and Koji Sakai. ACI also recognized 27 new fellows for their outstanding contributions to the production or use of concrete materials, products, and structures in the areas of education, research, development, design, construction, or management.
The following medals and awards recognize achievement, research, and service to ACI and the concrete industry:
ARTHUR R. ANDERSON MEDAL: Zongjin Li
ROGER H. CORBETTA CONCRETE CONSTRUCTOR AWARD: Bruce A. Glaspey
JOE W. KELLY AWARD: David H. Sanders
HENRY L. KENNEDY AWARD: Republic of Colombia Chapter: ACI
ALFRED E. LINDAU AWARD: Cary Kopczynski
HENRY C. TURNER MEDAL: National Ready Mixed Concrete Association
CEDRIC WILLSON LIGHTWEIGHT AGGREGATE CONCRETE AWARD: Anton K. Schindler
CONCRETE SUSTAINABILITY AWARD: Florian Barth
ACI CERTIFICATION AWARD: William R. “Rod” Elderton; Marc Jolin; G. Terry Harris, Sr.
ACI YOUNG MEMBER AWARD FOR PROFESSIONAL ACHIEVEMENT: Jason Draper; Raissa P. Ferron; Rémy D. Lequesne
WASON MEDAL FOR MOST MERITORIOUS PAPER: Yu-Chen Ou; Dimas Pramudya Kurniawan
ACI CONSTRUCTION AWARD: Luc Monette; N.J. “John” Gardner,
WASON MEDAL FOR MATERIALS RESEARCH: Christof Schröfl; Viktor Mechtcherine
CHESTER PAUL SIESS AWARD FOR EXCELLENCE IN STRUCTURAL RESEARCH: Vesna Terzic; Božidar Stojadinović
ACI DESIGN AWARD: Michael P. Collins; Evan C. Bentz; Phillip T. Quach; Giorgio Talotti Proestos
DELMAR L. BLOEM DISTINGUISHED SERVICE AWARD: Tess Ahlborn; David W. Pittman; David Trejo
CHAPTER ACTIVITIES AWARD: Werner K. Hellmer; Brooke W. Smartz; Jason Thompson
ACI STRATEGIC ADVANCEMENT AWARD: Frances T. Griffith
WALTER P. MOORE, JR. FACULTY ACHIEVEMENT AWARD: Ryan L. Solnosky
ACI EDUCATION AWARD: Ramón L. Carrasquillo; Lawrence C. Novak
ACI Foundation Awards:
J.C. ROUMAIN AWARD: Kamal H. Khayat
ARTHUR J. BOASE AWARD: Gustavo J. Parra-Montesinos
ROBERT E. PHILLEO AWARD: Chiara F. Ferraris
For more information, visit www.concrete.org.
Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Floor Covering Installer Magazine