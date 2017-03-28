American Concrete Institute Honors Contributions to the Industry

The American Concrete Institute (ACI) recently recognized several professionals, groups, and companies for their contributions and dedication to ACI and the concrete industry. The 2017 honorees include the induction of honorary members: David W. Fowler, Luis E. García, Satyendra K. Ghosh, and Koji Sakai. ACI also recognized 27 new fellows for their outstanding contributions to the production or use of concrete materials, products, and structures in the areas of education, research, development, design, construction, or management.

The following medals and awards recognize achievement, research, and service to ACI and the concrete industry:

ARTHUR R. ANDERSON MEDAL: Zongjin Li

ROGER H. CORBETTA CONCRETE CONSTRUCTOR AWARD: Bruce A. Glaspey

JOE W. KELLY AWARD: David H. Sanders

HENRY L. KENNEDY AWARD: Republic of Colombia Chapter: ACI

ALFRED E. LINDAU AWARD: Cary Kopczynski

HENRY C. TURNER MEDAL: National Ready Mixed Concrete Association

CEDRIC WILLSON LIGHTWEIGHT AGGREGATE CONCRETE AWARD: Anton K. Schindler

CONCRETE SUSTAINABILITY AWARD: Florian Barth

ACI CERTIFICATION AWARD: William R. “Rod” Elderton; Marc Jolin; G. Terry Harris, Sr.

ACI YOUNG MEMBER AWARD FOR PROFESSIONAL ACHIEVEMENT: Jason Draper; Raissa P. Ferron; Rémy D. Lequesne

WASON MEDAL FOR MOST MERITORIOUS PAPER: Yu-Chen Ou; Dimas Pramudya Kurniawan

ACI CONSTRUCTION AWARD: Luc Monette; N.J. “John” Gardner,

WASON MEDAL FOR MATERIALS RESEARCH: Christof Schröfl; Viktor Mechtcherine

CHESTER PAUL SIESS AWARD FOR EXCELLENCE IN STRUCTURAL RESEARCH: Vesna Terzic; Božidar Stojadinović

ACI DESIGN AWARD: Michael P. Collins; Evan C. Bentz; Phillip T. Quach; Giorgio Talotti Proestos

DELMAR L. BLOEM DISTINGUISHED SERVICE AWARD: Tess Ahlborn; David W. Pittman; David Trejo

CHAPTER ACTIVITIES AWARD: Werner K. Hellmer; Brooke W. Smartz; Jason Thompson

ACI STRATEGIC ADVANCEMENT AWARD: Frances T. Griffith

WALTER P. MOORE, JR. FACULTY ACHIEVEMENT AWARD: Ryan L. Solnosky

ACI EDUCATION AWARD: Ramón L. Carrasquillo; Lawrence C. Novak

ACI Foundation Awards:

J.C. ROUMAIN AWARD: Kamal H. Khayat

ARTHUR J. BOASE AWARD: Gustavo J. Parra-Montesinos

ROBERT E. PHILLEO AWARD: Chiara F. Ferraris

