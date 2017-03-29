CFI to Host Carpet Seaming Workshop

Certified Flooring Installers (CFI) will host a carpet seaming workshop April 7 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. in Sacramento, Calif. This workshop will dive into the construction of many types of carpet to help attendees gain a better understanding of why certain materials must be cut, sealed, and seamed a certain way. Several different cutting tools, techniques, and tricks will be introduced to help installers create a better carpet seam. Attendees will also learn multiple ways of sealing seams with various different types of products.

