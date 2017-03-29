Floor Install NewsInstallation How-To

CFI to Host Carpet Seaming Workshop

Customer's #1 complaint with carpet installations is bad seams.
March 29, 2017
carpet / Certified Floorcovering Installers Association (CFI) / education / workshop
Certified Flooring Installers (CFI) will host a carpet seaming workshop April 7 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. in Sacramento, Calif. This workshop will dive into the construction of many types of carpet to help attendees gain a better understanding of why certain materials must be cut, sealed, and seamed a certain way. Several different cutting tools, techniques, and tricks will be introduced to help installers create a better carpet seam. Attendees will also learn multiple ways of sealing seams with various different types of products.

For more information, visit http://cfiinstallers.org.

