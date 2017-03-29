Suncrest Supply Acquires Hand-Crafted Wood Manufacturing Facility

Florida-based Suncrest Supply has acquired a hand-crafted wood manufacturing facility based in South Carolina to produce custom wood walls, flooring, ceilings and furniture.

“We are capitalizing on the evolving ‘hand-crafted’ trend for exclusive designs with an emphasis on ‘Made in U.S.A,” said Dewevai Buchanan, president. “Our design concepts feature sorting wood species, diverse textures, accents and charred finishes. These unique offerings are available to OEM manufacturers or in a private-label program for distributors, retailers, and wood floor specialists. We have the unique capability to be able to offer customers services in orders from 1,000 sq ft to full truck load quantities.”

Suncrest Supply sorts reclaimed lumber that is salvaged from old barns, textile mills, and warehouses to be repurposed for flooring and other uses. The reclaimed lumber often includes the natural look of mortise pockets, tenons, peg holes, insect marks, checking and knots in addition to the original hand-hewn surface. The company manufactures textured wood that resonates with designers and consumers, featuring mixed textures such as wire-brushed, scraped, circular and straight saw marks, skip sawn, band-sawn marks, and chatter marks.

“Customers are shopping for something unique which is why they’re drawn to hand-crafted designs,” said Mike White, manufacturing manager. “It’s all about the texture, staining, and sheen. We have even managed projects that required mixing different sheen levels in a carton to achieve a multi-sheen visual. Many of our new projects are lightly scraped and distressed, highlighting the natural characteristics of wood. Other projects have featured sandblasting to create weathered looks, and then, a light wire-brush and bleeds applied to enhance the visual the client was seeking.”

The company will be introducing its design capabilities and manufacturing services at the NWFA Convention, April 11-14 in Phoenix (booth 539).

