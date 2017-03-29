Tarkett Receives Fuse Alliance Best Product Award

Tarkett announced it received the Best Product Award from Fuse Commercial Flooring Alliance. The Best Product Award is presented to the supplier who has a complete product collection with the most depth and range, aesthetic and market acceptance, and overall value of their product offering. Fuse Alliance presented the award to Tarkett at the Alliance’s annual conference.

“At Tarkett, we are continually looking for ways to exceed our customers’ expectations through innovative products, service and experience,” said Jeff Fenwick, president and COO of resilient products, Tarkett North America. “Our product strategy spans the entire business model, as we recognize what’s important is not just what we make, but how we deliver value for our customers. Having professionals with expertise across industry brands select our Johnsonite products for the Fuse Best Product Award reinforces that our strategy is working–and that our focus on durability, flexibility, design and sustainability is truly delivering value for our customers.”

For more information, visit www.tarkett.com.