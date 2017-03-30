Bosch Continues Court Battle for REAXX Jobsite Table Saw

In January the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) instituted a ban prohibiting the import of REAXX table saws into the U.S. There was a 60-day window in which the ruling could be overturned, but that window will soon close. Bosch maintains that development of its professional table saw product respects other companies’ patents and represents a new and unique technology in the construction market. However, based on the current legal proceedings Bosch will be required to stop sales of the REAXX Table Saw as of March 27 unless the ITC ruling is overturned. This sales hold will be in place until Bosch can clarify next steps through the ITC appeal process.

Distributors who have previously purchased REAXX table saws from Bosch are not impacted by the ITC order and can continue to market and sell REAXX table saws to end users. Bosch will continue to provide distributors and end users with service/repair and support for REAXX previously purchased, including the availability of replacement cartridges manufactured in the U.S., which are not subject to the ITC import ban. The company plans to appeal the decision to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit.

