2017 ISSA Innovation Award Program Open for Submissions

ISSA, the worldwide cleaning industry association, is now accepting entries for the 2017 ISSA Innovation Award Program. The ISSA Innovation Award Program features the latest products and services from manufacturers and suppliers throughout the cleaning industry. Entries are organized in five categories: Cleaning Agents; Dispensers; Equipment; Services and Technology; and Supplies and Accessories. This program serves as a platform for exhibitors to launch their product and service innovations, which are then voted on by cleaning-industry distributors, building service contractors, residential cleaning contractors, and in-house service providers. All exhibiting entries will be on display in the ISSA Innovation Showcase (booth 517) during ISSA/INTERCLEAN North America 2017, in Las Vegas, September 11-14.

“ISSA is proud to continue our tradition in advancing clean and driving innovation, said Lou Centrella, digital media director for ISSA. “We look forward to another successful year and to see the industry showcase its top innovations.”

In addition to the Standard Entry package, this year’s program also offers a new Premium Entry package, which highlights exhibitors’ products during the ISSA-TV Live show floor tour as well as additional exposure across ISSA channels for the three months leading up to and at ISSA/INTERCLEAN. Online voting begins July 10. A total of11 winners will be chosen: five from online voting, five from onsite voting, and one overall ISSA Innovation of the Year, which will be chosen through a combination of online and onsite votes and review by a panel of judges.

For more information, visit www.issa.com.