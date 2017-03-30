Nick Freadreacea Named Chairman of World Floor Covering Association

Nick Freadreacea was named chairman of the board for the World Floor Covering Association (WFCA). Freadreacea, president and owner of The Flooring Gallery in Louisville, Ky., succeeds Scott Walker of Walker Flooring and Interiors, who became immediate past chairman. The Board also elected MaryAnne Adams, president of Avalon Flooring, as chairman-elect; confirmed Jason Fromm, Carpet Spectrum, as CFO and treasurer; Scott Appel, president of Touch of Color, as secretary; and Deb DeGraaf, president and owner of DeGraaf Interiors, and Dean Howell, Moda Floors and Interiors, as vice chairs. These individuals will comprise the association’s executive committee for 2017 and hold a three-year term.

Freadreacea’s involvement with the WFCA began in 2001 when he was first elected to the board. This will be his second time as chairman, having also served in 2010. With 39 years of experience, Freadreacea began his career at Kinnaird and Francke in Louisville. There he worked his way up to vice president before the company was sold to The Maxim Group. In 2000, Freadreacea purchased the stores he had been supervising in his region. These stores became what is now The Flooring Gallery, the largest locally-owned Flooring store in its area. The Flooring Gallery recently won the Better Business Bureau Torch Award for Business Ethics, FloorExpo New Member and FloorExpo Member of the Year Award, the Houzz Service Award, as well as multiple other awards from various Home Builder and Apartment associations.

“I am very honored to be at the helm, for a second time, of the World Floor Covering Association,” said Freadreacea. “The association has made great strides over the past few years in implementing necessary changes and enhancing our industry for the betterment of all. Those in my position before me, as well as Scott Humphrey and his team, have truly taken the organization to new heights that none of us could have imagined. The team in place is second to none and nothing is going to get in the way of continuing to fulfill our mission every day. As it has been since I joined this esteemed group over fifteen years ago, I am committed to the ongoing success of the WFCA and all of its members.”

For more information, visit wfca.org.