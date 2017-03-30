Laticrete Promotes Sean Boyle to Vice President of Marketing

Laticrete recently promoted Sean Boyle to vice president of marketing for North America. In this new position, Boyle will oversee the continued development and diversification of the company’s integrated marketing communications, marketing information systems, product management, and global branding, with a new focus on organizational strategic marketing for the North American Division.

“Sean’s skills and diligence continue to benefit Laticrete North America and Laticrete International alike as we further expand geographically and in our product range,” said Edward Metcalf, president and COO, North American Division. “Given Sean’s vast experience and work ethic, I am confident he will succeed in his new role as vice president of marketing for North America.”

Having joined Laticrete in 2001 as a product manager, Boyle most recently served as senior director, marketing and product management, directing the development and commercialization of more than 40 new products. As a member of the executive strategic planning team, Boyle co-led the identification and integration of multiple acquisitions and a joint venture including Laticrete SUPERCAP, DRYTEK, STONETECH, L&M Construction Chemicals, and SPARTACOT. Boyle earned his master’s degree in marketing at the University of Hartford and a bachelor's degree in business management from Central Connecticut State University.

For more information, visit http://laticrete.com.