Soci Introduces Private-Label Abrasives and Polishing Pads

Soci-backer-pads.jpg
Cortena backer pads in 5, 4, and 3 inch diameters.
March 31, 2017
Included in Cortena, Soci’s new line of private-label tools for stone, are Premium-branded abrasives for honing, polishing and brushing marble, granite and other stone products. With a silicon carbide abrasive grain, the abrasives are closed coat, suited for wet or dry applications and are stocked in 4 and 5 in. sandpaper discs in Pressure Sensitive Adhesive (PSA) and Velour (Velcro) in varying grits, including #60, #80, #120, #220, #320, #400 and #600.

Cortena also supplies several different options in the polishing category, including its Super Premium 7-Step Hybrid (wet/dry) polishing pads and Premium lines used for dry or wet applications to create a high-gloss finish. Cortena also stocks backer pads in 3, 4 and 5 in. aluminum, rigid, rubber, and soft flexible providing less damage to surrounding vertical spaces.

Cortena’s Super Premium cup wheel can be used for grinding marble, granite, and field stones and features turbo-style arranged segments to produce fast grinding and large holes to provide more efficient dust collection. Cortena’s cup wheel is available in a 4 in. size and in several grit options: coarse (#24 and #36), medium (#46 and #80), fine (#120 and #220).

For more information, visit www.sociinc.com.

