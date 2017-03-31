Chicago Floorcovering Association Accepting Scholarship Applications

The Chicago Floorcovering Association (CFA) is accepting applications for 2017 educational scholarships. Applicants must be: graduating or graduated high school students; children or grandchildren of a Chicago Floorcovering Association member in good standing for a minimum of 5 years; and have not received a previous CFA scholarship. Scholarship funds awarded must be used during the same year funds are awarded at an accredited college, university, community college, junior college or a floor covering trade school. Scholarships are considered for undergraduate students only.

Application forms will be available online until April 10, and will be accepted until May 10. Applications can be mailed to:

Chicago Floorcovering Association

Scholarship Committee

2506 Wisconsin Ave.

Downers Grove, IL 60515

The Scholarship Committee will grant personal interviews to qualifying applicants for the 2017 scholarship year. All qualifying applicants will be notified via email/mail May 20 with confirmation of the interview time and place. Scholarship winners will be notified on or before June 25. The recipients will also be honored at the annual Chicago Floorcovering Association Presidential Award Dinner in December.

For more information, visit www.chicagofloorcoveringassociation.com.