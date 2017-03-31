Keene Building Products Hires New Team Members for Growing Companies

Keene Building Products, Dependable LLC, and Continental Products Ltd. announced six new hires in the departments of sales, customer service, technical support, purchasing, and product development. Kevin Chung joins Keene Building Products and Dependable as a technical services manager for Quiet Qurl and GSL product lines. With more than 27 years in the flooring underlayment industry, Chung brings an abundance of knowledge and experience with using gypsum concrete and sound control mats.

Andy Kirkcaldy previously worked at the Keene Plant as a 5S manager. Kirkcaldy was a key component in converting processes and fully automating the production lines, teaching workers how to get acclimated with the new equipment, as well as labeling and organizing the plant processes and set-ups. As of January 2017, Kirkcaldy joined the sales department of Keene Building Products and Dependable as a territory manager for Ohio and Western Pennsylvania.

Chad Lightfield has been named as the new purchasing manager for Keene Building Products. Lightfield graduated from Oklahoma State University and has 20 years of experience in Manufacturing Procurement. Lightfield provides leadership for the development of centralized purchasing for all production projects and materials.

Allie George, a recent graduate from The University of Mount Union, studying marketing, finance, and economics. George began as an accounting intern at Keene Building Products in 2016 and was recently taken on full time at Continental Products as the customer service manager.

Mark Straub joins the Keene and Dependable team as the Midwest regional sales manager. Straub has been involved in construction nearly all his life and has 18 years of sales experience and knowledge in the acoustic and roofing industry. Straub will now manage the Midwest states of N.D., S.D., Neb., Kan., Minn., Iowa, Mo., Wis., and Ill. for Keene Building Products and Dependable.

Jeffrey Quill has joined Keene Building Products as the new division manager of new product development. Quill will be responsible for providing new product development, primarily for Keene Building Products. Quill has over 15 years of experience in the coatings and building products industry, including extensive knowledge with laboratory testing equipment, contract laboratory testing, and metal substrates for the testing of coatings and adhesives.

”Our business has expanded and we are excited to bring on this new group of people and to enhance our position in the industry with more support and structure,” said Jim Keene, owner of Keene Building Products, Dependable, LLC and Continental Products, Ltd.

For more information, visit http://keenebuilding.com, http://floorprep.com, or http://continentalprod.com.