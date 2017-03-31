Rubi Returns to Coverings 2017

Rubi will attend Coverings 2017 April 4-7, in Orlando. At Coverings, Rubi will introduce new products such as reinvented tile cutters, heavy duty “zero splash” tile saws, rubber buckets for mortar mixing, electric grout scrapers, all-in-one spacers, diamond blades and more.

The team is most excited to showcase the DU-200 EVO tile saw, the RUBISCRAPER-250 joint remover, the SPEED MAGNET tile cutters, TILE LEVEL QUICK tile leveling system, and the TZ tile cutter. RUBI will be at booth #3726 with an interactive stand where attendees can test the new RUBI tools.

For more information, visit www.rubi.com/us.