NWFA Awards Wood Studies Scholarship

April 3, 2017
Rachel Nation, a high school senior in Florida who is planning to study Forestry with a concentration in Environmental Conservation at Mississippi State University, has been named recipient of the 2017 NWFA NERF Wood Studies Scholarship. This non-renewable $1,000 scholarship is awarded to a current high school senior who will study forestry in an effort to advance and improve forestry practices for the future.

The National Wood Flooring Association (NWFA) Education & Research Foundation (NERF) was established to provide industry research and educate future generations of wood flooring professionals. Thanks to the generosity of its members, NWFA awarded more than $100,000 in scholarships since its creation.

For more information, visit www.nwfa.org.

