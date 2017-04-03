NWFA Awards Wood Studies Scholarship

Rachel Nation, a high school senior in Florida who is planning to study Forestry with a concentration in Environmental Conservation at Mississippi State University, has been named recipient of the 2017 NWFA NERF Wood Studies Scholarship. This non-renewable $1,000 scholarship is awarded to a current high school senior who will study forestry in an effort to advance and improve forestry practices for the future.

The National Wood Flooring Association (NWFA) Education & Research Foundation (NERF) was established to provide industry research and educate future generations of wood flooring professionals. Thanks to the generosity of its members, NWFA awarded more than $100,000 in scholarships since its creation.

For more information, visit www.nwfa.org.