Khaled Awad Elected President of American Concrete Institute

The American Concrete Institute (ACI) elected its 2017-2018 president, vice president, and four board members during The Concrete Convention and Exposition in Detroit. Khaled W. Awad has been elected to serve as president of the Institute for 2017-2018, Randall W. Poston has been elected ACI vice president for a two-year term, and David A. Lange is now the Institute’s senior vice president, which is also a two-year term. Four members have also been elected to serve on the ACI board of direction, each for three-year terms: H.R. Trey Hamilton, Joe Hug, William M. Klorman, and Tracy D. Marcotte.

Khaled W. Awad, FACI, is the chairman and founder of ACTS, a material and geotechnical consulting firm based in Beirut, Lebanon, and operating in Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and several other countries of the Middle East. An active member of ACI, he serves on the certification programs committee, international advisory committee, ACI board committee chairs committee, and the international certification subcommittee. He is also the founder of Grenea, an investment firm providing technical assistance to eco-developments around the world. Prior to establishing Grenea, Awad was the founding director of property development at the Masdar Initiative in Abu Dhabi, UAE. Masdar is a multifaceted initiative advancing the development, commercialization, and deployment of renewable and alternative energy technologies and solutions. Awad oversaw the development of emission-free Masdar City, the world’s first development aiming to become carbon-neutral.

Randall W. Poston, FACI, is senior principal with Pivot Engineers in Austin, Texas. For the past 30 years, he has been engaged in the evaluation, repair, and strengthening, of hundreds of structures. His expertise includes investigation of structural failures, evaluation of corrosion of steel in concrete, structural concrete repair and strengthening design, and nondestructive testing. Poston is an active member of numerous technical committees, including the ACI committee on codes and standards advocacy and outreach Poston is the author of more than 100 nationally and internationally recognized publications. He also was named an Engineering News-Record (ENR) Top 25 Newsmaker for 2014 for “managing the remake of the global concrete bible.”

H.R. Trey Hamilton, FACI, is professor of civil engineering in the Engineering School of Sustainable Infrastructure and Environment at the University of Florida in Gainesville. He is the chair of the ACI technical activities committee. Hamilton is a member of the ACI convention committee, committee on personal awards, ACI faculty network, and CAC International conferences task group. Hamilton is also a Fellow of the Post-Tensioning Institute. In addition, he has received awards for papers from the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE), ASTM International, the American Composites Manufacturer’s Association, The Masonry Society (TMS), and International Concrete Repair Institute (ICRI). Most notable of these is the ASCE J. James R. Croes Medal awarded across all disciplines of civil engineering.

Joe Hug, FACI, is technical services manager for The Monarch Cement Company in Humboldt, Kan., where he has served for 21 years. He is chair of the ACI certification programs committee and the certification programs award committee and a member of the chapter activities committee (CAC), CAC task group, educational activities committee, education award committee, and international project awards committee. He was named a Fellow of ACI in 2016. Hug is a past president of the Kansas Chapter of ACI and currently serves as secretary and treasurer for the chapter.

William M. Klorman, FACI, is the president, founder, and CEO of W.M. Klorman Construction, established in 1980 and located in Woodland Hills, Calif. He is a licensed general contractor and structural concrete contractor, and a certified special inspector for reinforced concrete who specializes in design build concrete buildings and structures. Klorman has been involved in the design and construction of more than 300 existing commercial structures over 30 years. Klorman regularly lectures and is a guest speaker for various industry groups and universities around the U.S., where he presents and teaches concrete construction and building information modeling.

Tracy D. Marcotte, FACI, is an expert and licensed professional engineer in metallurgical and materials engineering based in King of Prussia, Penn. She is an active member of the ACI technical activities committee (TAC) and multiple ACI committees related to corrosion, durability, sustainability, service life, and repair. She has committed her professional life to developing standards and improving planning guides for the effective management of structures in service, and firmly believes this work will increase the quality of life within developing and developed nations, and improve opportunities for women for lasting social and economic development. Marcotte is a U.S. delegate working with other delegates from 86 countries to develop international standards for concrete repair within the International Organization for Standardization (ISO-TC 71). She actively promotes forensics, repair, and maintenance of structures as a highly satisfying and worthwhile profession for engineers, architects, and historic preservationists.

