Fortifiber Launches New Online Tools

Fortifiber has launched a redesigned website. The company gathered input from builders, architects, dealers, and installers, and incorporated several new features into a responsive website. The site now provides easier navigation and includes tools to aid in product selection and proper usage. One popular feature provides users with an express lane to data sheets and installation guides so that important information is easy to access—even on a jobsite. Users can easily navigate directly to the information they need, or use the robust search function to locate it. The company’s blog is also more readily accessible, featuring industry information and moisture management tips.

“We gathered feedback from colleagues about features they preferred and the information that they wanted” said Christ Yount, president. “One result was our ‘product finder’ tool which allows users to input weather conditions or application location to see recommended products. Also, architects and specifiers can now search for products that comply with a specific code. We wanted to provide tools to meet the needs of all our constituents.”

