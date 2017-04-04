Mullican Flooring Receives NWFA/NOFMA Certification

The National Wood Flooring Association (NWFA) announced that Mullican Flooring, in Johnson City, Tenn., has earned the NWFA/NOFMA Mill Certification. The NWFA/NOFMA certification shows that a manufacturer’s wood flooring meets or exceeds the industry standards for grade, configuration, moisture content, and average board length. Certified mills are inspected a minimum of two times per year to ensure consistent grade standards are met.

“NWFA is pleased to welcome Mullican Flooring to the NWFA/NOFMA Program,” said John Forbes, NWFA manufacturer services director. “As a long-time NWFA-NOFMA member, Mullican’s rejoining is a testament to the vibrancy of the program.”

“The timing was right for Mullican Flooring to certify our unfinished and factory finished facilities,” said Neil Poland, president of Mullican Flooring. “With housing starts and remodeling numbers on the rise, Mullican is always looking for competitive advantages to capture that new business.”

