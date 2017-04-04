ISSA/INTERCLEAN LATIN AMERICA Hosts Another Successful Show

The 12th edition of ISSA/INTERCLEAN Latin America 2017, an event for the cleaning, hygiene, and maintenance industry, ended on a high note with success all around for exhibitors and attendees. The show, which took place February 21-23, in Mexico City, Mexico, and was organized by ISSA, the worldwide cleaning industry association, along with trade show partner, RAI Amsterdam.

ISSA/INTERCLEAN Latin America 2017 drew more than 2,043 cleaning industry professionals and leaders representing more than 23 countries. Approximately 40% of the attendees were owners, C-suite executives, vice presidents, and directors while more than 78% of attendees were either responsible for making purchase decisions or influenced them significantly. Industries that attendees represented included health care, hospitality, food service, office and/or building administration, laundry services, government, and education. The 2017 show provided a unique platform to network, exchange knowledge, and do business in the Latin American market. This year’s show brought in 38 exhibitors, showcasing the most innovative products and services from manufacturers and service providers throughout the cleaning industry. Of these exhibitors, 54% were from Mexico; 35% from the United States; and 11% from Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

“ISSA/INTERCLEAN Latin America 2017 was a great success for us,” said Eduardo Casas, general manager of Cepillos El Castor. “We had good booth traffic and received people from Brazil, Venezuela, Chile, Guatemala, Nicaragua, and Costa Rica. We also met with many of our distributor customers from Mexico, and this was the perfect opportunity to see them and introduce new products to them.”

ISSA/INTERCLEAN Latin America 2017 also hosted a comprehensive educational seminar program, which aimed at providing participants with the tools they need to stay informed and competitive. David Navarijo, CEO of PalmERA Marketing and keynote speaker, shared his expertise on the importance of digital strategies for customer acquisition. Ron Segura, president of Segura & Associates, spoke about the impact of environmentally friendly products to stay up-to-date with global trends and remain competitive. The show also featured education for the retail industry, hosted by the Professional Retail Store Maintenance Association, and a green cleaning workshop, featuring pilot programs to help the cleaning industry take a further step toward sustainability.

For more information, visit www.issa.com.