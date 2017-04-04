HomeAid America Receives Mohawk Industries Grant

HomeAid America, a nonprofit that provides housing to organizations helping the homeless throughout the country, has received a $50,000 donation from Mohawk Industries. HomeAid America was awarded a grant to oversee its programs, which: 1) builds housing and other facilities for homelessness service providers and 2) undertakes community outreach activities to provide facility renovation or operational assistance for the programs of these service providers.

“HomeAid is a strong steward and partner in lifting up those in our nation who are in the greatest need of help,” said Karen Mendelsohn, senior vice president of marketing. “HomeAid’s values are consistent with Mohawk’s. We both look for better ways of delivering results, and we are both dedicated to driving positive change.”

HomeAid shelter projects are built for charities helping the homeless in its 17 communities. Over 3.5 million people experience homelessness in the U.S. each year, including young families without a financial safety net, victims of domestic violence, youth aging out of the foster system and veterans coming home from war. The charities HomeAid builds for provide support services—such as education and job-skills training, financial counseling and both physical and emotional support—that help residents move toward self-sufficiency.

“For generations, Mohawk’s products have been synonymous with creating stylish, comfortable homes, so promoting universal access to sustainable housing is a natural area of focus for us,” said Mendelsohn. “Our support for HomeAid is consistent with existing national partnerships with organizations such as Habitat for Humanity and Building for America’s Bravest that support stable housing as well as with local nonprofit groups with similar goals that do important work within their communities.”

“Mohawk has shown amazing generosity for our cause through this grant,” said Peter Simons, CEO of HomeAid. “We are honored for the faith they have shown in us to help the homeless around the country, and we are proud of our 28-year history of doing just that.

For more information, visit www.homeaid.org or www.mohawkflooring.com.