Festool Launches Airstream Cordless Battery Technology

Festool is launching its new Airstream battery technology, which it says will reduce charging times by up to 60%. The new charging system pulls cooled air through the air intakes of the battery pack and channels airflow through the cells and into the charger while heat from both the battery and charger are exhausted to the side. Though the Airstream system is comprised of a newly designed, air-cooled charger and 18 V battery line, with up to 6.2 Ah capacity for Festool’s entire line of 18 V power tools and products, the new chargers can also charge Festool’s existing Li-ion battery packs.

“While many manufacturers are only focusing on bigger battery capacities, which require longer recharge times, we are focusing on greater capacity and reduced charging times” said Leo Zirkler, vice president of marketing.

The revamped 18 volt platform includes Airstream Charger SCA 8 and 5.2 Ah and 6.2 Ah batteries. A 6 amp charger (TCL 6) and a compact 18 volt battery (3.1 Ah) are also available. Either new charger is backwards compatible for previous generation Lithium Ion battery packs.

For more information, visit www.festoolusa.com or www.festoolcanada.com.