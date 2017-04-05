Laticrete Supercap Launches Ready-Mix Delivery Service

Laticrete Supercap recently introduced Supercap Ready-Mix Delivery Service, a new turnkey service that delivers blended self-leveling underlayment (SLU) through the company’s patented pump truck technology. This allows contractors access to cementitious SLU in large volumes, which can save both time and cost, as well as provide a safer, cleaner, work environment. The service is now available to self-performing contractors across North America, as well as Dubai and Northern Europe.

“Depending on the scale of the project, the Supercap Ready-Mix Delivery Service uses half the man hours when compared to traditional, smaller mixing systems,” said Doug Metchick, president of Supercap. “After a successful rollout in New York City and Dubai, we are confident this new model will do well throughout our national and international markets.”

The computer-controlled system ensures consistent, quality blending to create a flat floor that can be walked on in two hours and allows following trades to get back to work in 24 hours. The new Supercap model can blend and pump up to 30,000 pounds (13,608 kg) per hour, the equivalent of 600 small bags. The Supercap Ready-Mix Delivery Service can deliver material up to 50 stories high and pour up to 50,000 sq ft (4645 m2), allowing as much as four times more square footage to be completed in one day than traditional methods. Staging pallets of small bags, as well as loading and tying up freight lifts, are now eliminated because the product is shipped in super sacks and blended outside.

There are additional direct savings since contractors are only required to pay for the amount of product actually dispensed from the pump truck. It also eliminates the need to purchase, operate, and maintain one’s own pump truck. The Laticrete Supercap System exceeds OSHA’s new regulations that limit respirable silica dust jobsite contamination, which will go into effect in June.

“With Supercap Ready-Mix Delivery Service the only thing that goes into the building is the hose, translating to a cleaner, safer jobsite with zero added respirable silica dust contamination and no workers hauling and manually opening hundreds of individual bags and pumping equipment,” said Chad Love, director of sales.

Supercap is also offering customers more choice and affinity-based products such as moisture vapor control, skimcoat, and multiple cementitious blends that serve different substrate cap needs.

For more information, visit www.laticretesupercap.com.