Bostik Introduces Bosti-Set

Bostik presented Bosti-Set, an adhesive and sound reduction membrane created specifically for thin porcelain tile panel installations, at Coverings 2017, April 4-7 in Orlando, Fla. With just a single coat of adhesive to the back of the panel, wall installation is now much faster and easier. The adhesive also allows panels to be repositioned for up to 30 minutes with no slip or sag.

“With Bosti-Set, now projects calling for thin porcelain tile panels can be installed in roughly half the time with a smaller crew than it took using previous techniques,” said Chad Bulen, Bostik’s technical services manager. “A single layer of adhesive is troweled only onto the back of the panel, cutting the square footage necessary to trowel in half. Additionally, crewmembers dedicated to basics such as mixing, running mortar back-and-forth and similar functions, can now be re-directed to work on more skilled installation procedures.”

The patent-pending Bosti-Set is significantly lighter in weight with much greater coverage than typical mortars. It contains zero VOC’s as calculated per SCAQMD Rule 1168 and contains 2% recycled material. Bostik’s patent-pending Thickness Control Spacer Technology built into Bosti-Set, helps ensure proper membrane thickness is maintained between tile panels and the substrate. Recycled rubber crumb particles mixed into the adhesive create membrane sound reduction performance. And, Bostik’s Thickness Control spacers ensure a flat panel edge and easy alignment throughout.

For more information, visit www.bostik.com.