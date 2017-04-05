Alan Clements, Owner of Al’s Carpet, Passes

Alan Thomas Clements (65) passed away on Friday, March 31, 2017, in Mercy Health Systems. He was born February 6, 1952, in Rockford, IL; the son of James and Katherine (Weyrauch) Clements. Alan was a 1970 graduate of Harlem High School and remained an avid supporter of Harlem Athletics. He married Barbara McLaughlin on October 25, 1980, in Rockford. Alan worked alongside his wife and children as owner of Al's Carpet. He was a member of the Cherry Valley Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses. Alan was a very happy man and always had a joke for everyone. He was respected for his hard work ethic. He enjoyed traveling, staying physically fit, and the Green Bay Packers. Most of all, Alan was loved by his family and friends dearly. He was a wonderful husband, dad, brother, and papa, and will be greatly missed.

He is survived by his wife Barbara; children, Erica Hughes, and Jared Clements; grandchildren Leo Joseph and Zachary Alan Hughes; brothers, Raymond Clements, John Clements, and Charles Clements; best friend Larry Dilillo; and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to give special thanks to Dr. Shawn Wallery and the Rockford ALS Clinic, Chicago ALS Association, and World Floor Covering Association.

