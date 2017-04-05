Floor Install NewsInstallation How-To

CFI to Host Five Workshops in April

CFI-logo
April 5, 2017
KEYWORDS Certified Floorcovering Installers Association (CFI) / event
Reprints
No Comments

Certified Flooring Installers (CFI) will host five workshops in April, including a five-week residential course.

Carpet Seaming Workshop: April 7 — Sacramento, Calif.

A hands-on workshop that involves cutting, sealing and seaming several different types of carpet and designed for any installer that wants to make improvements to his or her skill-sets.

Installation for Sales People: April 7 — Seattle, Wash.

Great installation begins at the front of the store, not the back. Learn how to use installation ser

Patterned Carpet Workshop: April 13-14 Dallas, Texas

A two-day hands-on workshop that covers techniques and tools for the installation of patterned carpets and provides proven methods of correction should problems occur in the field.

Substrate Subfloor Prep Inspection: April 20-21 Tampa, Fla.

The SSPI is a class designed for anyone in the flooring industry that has the responsibility of determining if a product will work on a given substrate, if the subfloor is ready for flooring, or why the floor is failing.

5-Week Residential Carpet Course: April 24-May 26 Dallas, Texas

The five week CFI Residential Carpet Installation Course provides a comprehensive overview of basic residential carpet installation. Students do not need any previous installation experience to attend the class.

For more information, visit http://cfiinstallers.com.

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Floor Covering Installer  Magazine 

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

Related Directories

You must login or register in order to post a comment.