Fuse Alliance Welcomes Two Contractors and New Preferred Supplier

Fuse Alliance announced that two new commercial flooring contractors have joined its network: Allegiance Floors and Garmon and Company. With the addition of these two contractors, the organization reaches 94 members. The organization also announced the addition of Shannon Specialty Floors as the newest preferred supplier.

“We are committed to growing our organization with the most skilled and reliable partners in the flooring industry,” said Geoff Gordon, executive director of Fuse Alliance. “Allegiance Floors, Garmon and Company, and Shannon Specialty Floors share the same goals as our organization when it comes to installing high-performing, quality floors. We are thrilled to have these companies join our organization.”

Allegiance Floors, with locations in San Antonio and Austin, Texas, is a full service flooring contractor serving a range of commercial market segments. Allegiance Floors represents a broad range of brands and products with expertise in installing carpet tile, ceramic tile, rolled goods, and multilayer flooring such as luxury vinyl and vinyl composite tile. Allegiance is a member of American Institute of Architects (AIA), International Interior Design Association (IIDA), and the Associated General Contractors of America as well as, HUB and SBE/WBE certified.

Garmon and Company is a commercial flooring contractor based in Charlotte, N.C., and offers a selection of services such as product specification, consulting, estimating, competitive pricing, installation, certified reclamation, and product management. The company also offers a wide range of products including broadloom, carpet tile, multilayer flooring, linoleum, rubber floors, wood flooring, and other hard surfaces. Garmon and Company is a member of Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC), National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB), U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC), EcoCarolinas and the Chamber of Commerce.

Shannon Specialty Floors, based in Milwaukee, Wis., is a major manufacturer and distributor of flooring products with a strong focus on healthcare, senior care, hospitality, retail, and education. The company produces a wide range of commercial resilient flooring and has representation throughout the U.S.

For more information, visit http://allegiancefloors.com, http://garmonandcompany.com, http://shannonspecialtyfloors.com, or http://fusealliance.com.