First IMI/TCAA 2017 Ceramic Tile Seminar a Success

The Tile Contractors Association of America (TCAA) and the International Masonry Institute (IMI) held the first of the six-event Ceramic Tile Seminar series on March 15 in New Berlin, Wis. The free event was attended by 73 architects, designers, contractors, engineers, and other members from the building industry. The seminar began with breakfast and exhibits, and six topics were covered with time in between to visit the exhibits. The half day program earned attendees credits toward AIA, GBCI, IDCEC and Trowel of Excellence programs.

“This was a well-attended event that gave NAC the opportunity to showcase our products and capabilities to a wide range of architects, contractors, and engineers,” said Brian Petit, NAC’s NAC vice president. “Continuing education is important to NAC. We have supported the TCAA for a long time and when the opportunity came up to work with them and the IMI on this seminar series we jumped at the chance.”

The next event will be held in the Detroit area on Tuesday April 25 at St. Mary’s Cultural Center in Livonia, Mich.

For more information, visit www.imiweb.com or www.tcaainc.org.