Artistic Finishes Unveils Enduracor WPC Moldings

Artistic Finishes’ Enduracor WPC moldings are now available to order. Enduracor is Artistic Finishes’ molding product line for waterproof core flooring. It is durable, water-resistant and a versatile solution for flooring projects, the company said.

The product line features the company’s exclusive four-layer design of a waterproof core with track insert, an adhesive backer, a decorative layer and a top coat finish. The waterproof core is created using a thermoplastic injection molding process. The track insert securely attaches the accessory into place while allowing height adjustments and placement consistency. It also offers more surface area for the adhesive to have contact with the accessory and underlayment, to ensure a strong hold to the subfloor.

The adhesive backer promotes water resistance and flexibility while producing a high bond strength that acts as a sealant and ensures a reliable hold to withstand typical daily use, the company noted. The decorative layer is a 0.4mm layer designed to complement virtually any flooring line and blend to thousands of manufacturers’ flooring lines in hardwood, tile, WPC, LVP and LVT.

The top coat finish uses nanotechnology and an ultraviolet curing process, which encapsulates the flooring accessory to prevent water damage and natural wear and tear. Its resilience against liquids creates a viable barrier to shield the entire product, Artistic Finishes added.