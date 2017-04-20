New Aqua Mix Products Address Tile, Stone Grout Haze
April 20, 2017
No Comments
Custom Building Products’ new Aqua Mix Cement Grout Haze Remover is used to clean cementitious grout residue, as well as hard water stains, rust stains, efflorescence and lime deposits on natural stone, ceramic, porcelain and other acid-resistant tiles. Custom’s Aqua Mix Non-Cement Grout Haze Remover is ideal for cleaning non-cementitious grout haze.
