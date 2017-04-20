Hard Surface Flooring InstallationProductsResidential FlooringCeramic Tile Grouts & Mortars

New Aqua Mix Products Address Tile, Stone Grout Haze

Cement Grout Haze Remover
April 20, 2017
KEYWORDS flooring care and maintenance / flooring contractors / flooring installers / installing ceramic tile / installing natural stone
Reprints
No Comments

Custom Building Products’ new Aqua Mix Cement Grout Haze Remover is used to clean cementitious grout residue, as well as hard water stains, rust stains, efflorescence and lime deposits on natural stone, ceramic, porcelain and other acid-resistant tiles. Custom’s Aqua Mix Non-Cement Grout Haze Remover is ideal for cleaning non-cementitious grout haze.

custombuildingproducts.com

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Floor Covering Installer  Magazine 

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

Related Directories

You must login or register in order to post a comment.