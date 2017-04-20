Hard Surface Flooring InstallationFlooring Underlayment and CushionProductsCommercial Flooring

Siena Unveils Floor Patch SP820

Floor Patch SP820
April 20, 2017
Omega Products International’s Siena Tile and Stone Installation Products has introduced Floor Patch SP820. Floor Patch SP820 is a fast-setting polymer modified, cementitious patching and surface preparation material designed to repair, smooth, ramp and fill flooring surfaces from feather-edge to 1-inch for surface preparation and installation of various types of finished flooring.

omega-products.com

