Siena Unveils Floor Patch SP820
April 20, 2017
No Comments
Omega Products International’s Siena Tile and Stone Installation Products has introduced Floor Patch SP820. Floor Patch SP820 is a fast-setting polymer modified, cementitious patching and surface preparation material designed to repair, smooth, ramp and fill flooring surfaces from feather-edge to 1-inch for surface preparation and installation of various types of finished flooring.
