Laticrete Doubles Shelf Life of Mortars, Grouts
April 20, 2017
Laticrete has doubled the shelf life of nearly 20 of its bagged cement-based mortars and grouts, which now boast a two-year shelf life, with the help of advancements in the company’s plastic packaging that protects the material from water and air moisture. In addition to extending shelf life, the company’s durable new plastic packaging is also recyclable and offers information and instructions in English, Spanish and French.
