880 Safety Glasses New from Impact Products

880 series safety glasses
April 20, 2017
The 880 Series of protective eye gear from Impact Products is available for smaller and larger faces and all are fully adjustable. Further, the 880 Series has integrated reading magnification which also helps ensure safety. The glasses have flame resistant foam padding that provides protection from wind, dust, and other debris, and the polycarbonate lens provides protection against UVA and UVB rays.

impact-products.com

