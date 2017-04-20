ProductsFlooring Installation ToolsCommercial Flooring

Bosch Offers Cordless Floodlights with Lasting Power

cordless floodlights
April 20, 2017
KEYWORDS flooring contractors / flooring distributors / flooring installers
Reprints
No Comments

The Bosch GLI18V-1900N and GLI18V-1900C Floodlights, two new 18V work lights, shine at 1900 lumens but can also can run on a 50% mode and blast 1000 lumens, doubling the battery life. The flood lights can run up to eight hours at 50%, or four hours at the full 1900 lumens. GLI18V-1900C offers Bluetooth connectivity, allowing a smartphone to connect and control multiple lights. 

boschtools.com

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Floor Covering Installer  Magazine 

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

Related Directories

You must login or register in order to post a comment.