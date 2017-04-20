Bosch Offers Cordless Floodlights with Lasting Power

The Bosch GLI18V-1900N and GLI18V-1900C Floodlights, two new 18V work lights, shine at 1900 lumens but can also can run on a 50% mode and blast 1000 lumens, doubling the battery life. The flood lights can run up to eight hours at 50%, or four hours at the full 1900 lumens. GLI18V-1900C offers Bluetooth connectivity, allowing a smartphone to connect and control multiple lights.

