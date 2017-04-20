New Uzin Product Guide Available

UFloor Systems has announced the release of the new 2017 Uzin brand Product Guide of Installation Systems for floor coverings. Included in this new edition are detailed descriptions of Uzin’s current product range, along with the new product offerings for moisture mitigation, primers, crack mitigation, leveling accessories and adhesives. The new guide can be viewed online at uzin.us, or it can be obtained at local Uzin distributor partners around the U.S.

