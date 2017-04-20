ProductsFlooring Installation ToolsResidential FlooringCeramic Tile Grouts & Mortars

Square Scrub Updates Tile and Grout Pads

Square Scrub tile and grout pad
April 20, 2017
KEYWORDS flooring care and maintenance / flooring contractors / flooring installers / installing ceramic tile / installing natural stone
Reprints
No Comments

Square Scrub has updated its blue tile and grout pad. This new pad is made with the same blue scrubbing material as the pads used for Square Scrub’s Doodle Scrub. An intergrated Velcro backing extends the life of the pad and reduces slippage. In comparison to the old green pads, the blue pads are nearly ½-inch thicker and have longer, stiffer bristles to scrub deeper.

squarescrub.com

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Floor Covering Installer  Magazine 

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

Related Directories

You must login or register in order to post a comment.