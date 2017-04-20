Square Scrub Updates Tile and Grout Pads

Square Scrub has updated its blue tile and grout pad. This new pad is made with the same blue scrubbing material as the pads used for Square Scrub’s Doodle Scrub. An intergrated Velcro backing extends the life of the pad and reduces slippage. In comparison to the old green pads, the blue pads are nearly ½-inch thicker and have longer, stiffer bristles to scrub deeper.

squarescrub.com