FCI Installation Industry News: April 2017

Haines Honors Mirage and Armstrong with Supplier Reliability Awards

Haines presented its second annual Supplier Reliability Award to Mirage Hardwood Floors and its first Most Improved Haines Supplier Reliability Award to Armstrong Flooring at the The International Surface Event (TISE) in Las Vegas.

This marks the second consecutive year Mirage has received the Supplier Reliability Award.

“Haines launched the Supplier Reliability Program in 2015 to help our customers by improving the reliability of our suppliers’ delivery and back order promises,” said Bruce Zwicker, past Haines president and CEO. “We are pleased to once again present our Haines Supplier Reliability Award to Mirage. Mirage is our best supplier in terms of quality; reliability; and sales and marketing support. And we are so pleased to honor Armstrong for the tremendous improvement that they have shown over the last year.”

For more information, visit jjhaines.com.

Ardex Expands Georgia Facility

Ardex Americas has expanded its Dallas, Ga., manufacturing facility to include warehouse and production capabilities in support of both the Ardex and Henry brands. According to the company, the 50,000-sq-ft expansion will continue its growth strategy, focusing on increased capabilities in manufacturing, training and customer support.

“Expanding our Georgia facility provides our customers in the Southeast U.S. with a full-service warehouse and production facility,” said Jim Masterson, director of operations. “Producing, storing, and shipping a full line of tiling and flooring materials will allow us to better serve our broad and expanding customer base.”

The expansion includes increased silo capacity, production enhancements and warehousing services, as well as a new Ardex Academy training center to service customers in the Southeast.

For more information, visit ardexamericas.com.

NWFA to Host First Pre-Expo Symposium and Expo Education Sessions

The National Wood Flooring Association (NWFA) will feature a comprehensive selection of educational sessions during the Wood Flooring Expo taking place April 11 through April 14, in Phoenix.

For the first time ever, NWFA members will be active participants in collaborative discussions that will create the content of each session.

“Pre-Expo Symposium and Expo Education is a time for industry professionals to meet and discuss advanced topics that will increase their industry knowledge.” said Brett Miller, NWFA’s vice president of Education and Certification. “This is an opportunity to actively participate in industry-related education in great detail with experts in the field.”

With a focus on the science of wood and how it relates to the industry, the Pre-Expo Symposium offers more-advanced, in-depth education sessions on Tuesday, April 11. Expo Education will begin on Wednesday, April 12, where attendees can choose from more than 20 educational sessions facilitated by industry professionals.

Expo Education has a new format this year, designed to provide attendees with a more meaningful and impactful experience through peer-to-peer interaction and reflective discussions. “This collaborative format has proven to be successful in many educational settings,” said Stephanie Owen, NWFA’s director of education. “Our hope is that each attendee will participate in discussions and leave with something they can put into practice when they’re back in their daily routines.”

For more information, visit nwfa.org.

Laticrete’s Gustin Retiring from Board

Laticrete has announced that Bernard Gustin will retire from its board of directors after 25 years of service. Gustin is an independent management consultant, corporate director and investor based in New York, with extensive experience in advising world-scale manufacturing, service and financial companies in the U.S., Europe and Asia.

Since 1994, Gustin has been an independent investor and financial advisor to a number of private family trusts and investment companies based in Europe, the U.S., and New Zealand, and a director of a privately held medium-sized international manufacturing company based in the U.S.

“Bernie Gustin is a friend and mentor who has brought valuable insights and a unique perspective to our board-level discussions,” said Ed Metcalf, president and COO of North America division at Laticrete. “Over the past 25 years, Bernie has generously shared his knowledge and experiences and has helped us to build a stronger and more sustainable organization.”

For more information, visit laticrete.com.

Mohawk’s Zoellner Retiring after 40 Years in Industry

Mike Zoellner, Mohawk Industries’ vice president of marketing services, has announced his retirement from the company after 40 years in the industry.

Zoellner started his career as a software developer for Cort Furniture Rental, then owned by Mohawk Industries. In 1982, he began his career in the flooring industry, serving various roles in operations at Mohawk, including customer service, samples, production planning, supply chain management, sales and, eventually, the leader of information services.

In the natural progression of his career, Zoellner changed gears and entered the marketing division of Mohawk Industries in 1996. The next 20 years would be a period of growth in Mohawk’s history with the company actively buying brands such as Horizon, Karastan, Bigelow, Galaxy and Aladdin, to name a few. As newly appointed director of marketing for Mohawk, Zoellner played a leading role in the integration of these companies into Mohawk, including the Floorscapes launch in 1999. His unique ability to create a collaborative, team-centered work environment transformed Mohawk Marketing.

Today, as the vice president of marketing services, Zoellner leads associates in the strategy and implementation of the organization’s award-winning training, digital lead generation and retailer support services. His team has consistently ranked in Training Magazine’s Top 125 and, most recently, earned Google Certification—the first U.S. manufacturer to earn the prestigious designation.

“Not only is Mike Zoellner an all-around inspirational person, but he has made significant contributions to the Mohawk organization over the years as well as the flooring industry, in general,” said Karen Mendelsohn, Mohawk’s senior vice president of marketing. “On behalf of Mohawk Industries, I’d like to thank Mike for his years of dedicated service.”

For more information, visit mohawkind.com.

ACI Releases 2017 Manual of Concrete Practice

The American Concrete Institute (ACI) has released the printed and digital editions of its 2017 Manual of Concrete Practice.

Containing more than 250 documents, the manual is a must-have for professionals in the concrete industry and contains all of the ACI documents needed to answer any questions about code requirements, specifications, tolerances, concrete proportions, construction methods, evaluation of test results and many more topics. The manual also includes the totally reorganized version of ACI 318, Building Code Requirements for Structural Concrete and Commentary.

The Manual of Concrete Practice is conveniently available with prices as low as $395.00. Options include an eight-volume set with separate index, a USB drive, and a one-year online subscription that includes all new and archived versions of the documents provided.

For more information, visit concrete.org.

Custom Enhances Mobile Access to Product Information

Custom Building Products has unveiled a “made for iPad” version of its interactive mobile app and optimized its website for all mobile devices.

Built for use on iPhones, iPads and Android tablets and smartphones, the free mobile app provides a robust menu of interactive options that are helpful for installing, protecting and maintaining tile and stone.

According to the company, the increased availability of product and service information through mobile technology allows Custom to effectively and efficiently accommodate the needs of tile installers, contractors, specifiers, architects, designers, distributors, retailers, homeowners and other customers.

“The use of smartphones, tablets and other mobile devices is a growing trend in the tile industry, so optimizing the website and extending the app to tablets was critical,” said Reeve Haldeman, corporate vice president of marketing and retail sales for Custom. “These mobile environments should make it easy to select the right products for every phase of tile projects from anywhere. In addition, educational videos, project case studies, coverage calculators and other useful tools are easily accessible through these Custom mobile resources.”

For more information, visit custombuildingproducts.com.

Fishman Flooring Named 2016 Powerhold LVT Distributor of the Year

Fishman Flooring Solutions has been named Powerhold LVT Distributor of the Year for 2016 by the Floor Covering Distributor Alliance (FCDA) and its Powerhold brand.

The award, which was presented at the recently-completed FCDA annual meeting in Las Vegas, recognizes Fishman for its increase in 2016 sales of the Powerhold Gallery Series of luxury vinyl tiles (LVT). This is the second consecutive year Fishman has been honored with the award.

“Winning this award two years in a row underscores the importance of Powerhold’s line of LVT products in our product portfolio,” said Bob Wagner, president and CEO of Fishman Flooring. “We are fully aware that LVT is the fastest growing flooring category in commercial segments ranging from healthcare to retail to education and we’re taking advantage of that trend.”

There are two primary reasons for the growth of LVT sales, according to Wagner. First, more and more consumers have an appreciation for the aesthetics of LVT. Second, LVT is increasingly valued in the marketplace for its durability and low maintenance.

For more information, visit lfishman.com.

MAPEI’s Contractor Contest Under Way

MAPEI is highlighting its 80th anniversary with a fun-themed contest for the contractors who use its products. Supporting the slogan, “Celebrate our past - Enjoy our presents,” MAPEI is inviting contractors to make use of their purchases during 2017 to enter the MAPEI 80th Anniversary Giveaway. Contractors can go to a landing page on the MAPEI website and process documentation for one entry for each $100 of products purchased.

“After 80 years, MAPEI is stronger than ever as the world leader of materials for construction and flooring,” said Steven Day, operational marketing manager for MAPEI Americas. The contractors’ support is our greatest reward, and we’re celebrating our high-tech legacy by giving high-tech gifts to them.”

The contest runs through Dec. 14, and six winners will be chosen during the drawing that will be held on Jan. 4, 2018. The grand prize is an Arctic Cat Wildcat X recreational off-highway vehicle with side-by-side seating. The first-prize winner will have a choice of an Arctic Cat Alterra 700 ATV or an Arctic Cat ZR 6000 Sno Pro ES snowmobile. The second runner-up will receive a Colnago V1-R road bike. Three third runner-ups will be presented with a DJI Phantom 4 Quadcopter drone with camera.

For more information, visit mapei.us.

MIA and BSI Announce New Board Presidents

Jon Lancto of Big Fish Consulting, and Daniel Wood of Lurvey Landscape Supply, have been named MIA and BSI presidents.

Together, Lancto and Wood will govern the 2017 MIA+BSI board and oversee the second year of the joint venture of MIA and BSI.

“I am eager to serve the Building Stone Institute in its second year of coming together with MIA,” said Wood. “Looking forward, the combined association has so much value and opportunity to offer the membership and the natural stone industry. I have been extremely impressed with the passion and commitment to excellence within both organizations, as well as our combined commitment to make this the best natural stone organization in the world.”

Lancto added, “During the upcoming year, we will guide our combined association to further its efforts to educate not just our members but also the design community about the benefits of using natural stone. Staying true to our mission, we will advocate for the design community to understand the benefits and design possibilities of natural stone and give them the advantage of specifying the most beautiful material money can buy.”

For more information, visit naturalstoneinstitute.org.

Bonnell Aluminum Acquires Futura Industries

William L Bonnell Co.’s parent company, Tredegar Corp., has acquired 100% ownership of Futura Industries.

Upon the closing of the transaction, Futura has become an operating division of Bonnell Aluminum.

Futura is a manufacturer and distributor of aluminum flooring trims, offering a comprehensive list of carpets transitions, vinyl and ceramic tile trim products.

Bonnell Aluminum and Futura share critical values centered on understanding the processes required to consistently meet and exceed customers’ expectations. The companies anticipate that their combined significant operational expertise, complementary capabilities and geographic coverage will drive higher standards for product quality and service.

For more information, visit bonlalum.com and futuraind.com.

Morgan Named President of ASTM International

Katharine “Kathie” Morgan is the new president of ASTM International. She succeeds James A. Thomas, who served in the role for 25 years.

In this role, Morgan will lead a team that supports thousands of members, customers, partners and other stakeholders worldwide.

“I am thrilled and humbled to serve as president of an organization that has played such a foundational role in meeting societal needs for over a century,” said Morgan. “We will build on the legacy of Jim Thomas, attracting even more of the world’s top technical experts to our committees while also serving people and organizations that rely on our standards and services.”

For more information, visit astm.org.

Coverings 2017 Announces Lineup of Appreciation Days

Coverings has released the schedule of segment-focused Appreciation Days that provide enhanced learning and networking opportunities for builders, remodelers, architects, designers, contractors and fabricators.

While programming for all groups will be held throughout the duration of Coverings, Appreciation Days are designed to feature tailored guided tours of the show floor, lunch, focused education sessions and more. Coverings 2017 will be held in Orlando, Fla., April 4 through 7 at the Orange County Convention Center.

“The tile and stone industry is built on the talent, dedication and hard work of its professionals, and we’re pleased to celebrate each trade segment with Appreciation Days,” said Jennifer Hoff, president of Taffy Event Strategies. “We hope that every attendee takes advantage of all of the education and relationship-building opportunities, making the most of the Coverings experience.”

Dates and programming highlights for the 2017 Appreciation Days are as follows:

Tuesday, April 4: Builder & Remodeler Day will kick off with a conference session at 8 a.m. entitled “Critical Changes to Industry Standards, Guidelines and Best Practices” led by Eric Astrachan, executive director of Tile Council of North America.

At 11 a.m. the Builder & Remodeler tour of the exhibit floor, hosted by personalities Dean and Derek, will commence. Participants will see the latest in tile, stone and installation materials from around the world. After the tour, Dean and Derek will lead the roundtable discussion during lunch “Bringing the Indoors Out and Show Floor Trends,” in the Appreciation Lounge. Other sessions for builders and remodelers on this day include “Trends in Tile: Moving Forward,” “New Directions for Gauged (formerly Thin) Porcelain Tile,” “Connecting Actual Job Costs Back to Estimating” and “Paying for Performance or Just Paying.”

Wednesday, April 5: Architect & Designer Day, will feature several notable sessions including “Contract Magazine Presents: A Fireside Chat with John Czarnecki and Todd-Avery Lenahan,” “Coastal Resilience - Rethinking Design for Extreme Weather Conditions” and “Raise Your Profile: The Ins and Outs of Being a Brand Ambassador.” The first will feature Contract Magazine’s editor-in-chief, John Czarnecki and industry leader Todd-Avery Lenahan in an intimate conversation about the business and power of design. The second session, presented by Architectural Record, will feature the magazine’s senior editor, Joann Gonchar, as well as architectural and urban designer, Ramiro Diaz, LEED AP. The third will feature three panelists discussing how they represent brands through publicity, social media and live events. Participants include founder and creative director of Kim Lewis Designs, Kim Lewis, blogger from Cozy Stylish Chic, Jeanne Chung and blogger and NKBA spokesperson, Patricia Davis Brown. Starting at 11 a.m., architects and designers will be invited to participate in the trends tour, led by Coverings’ industry ambassador, Alena Capra. Immediately following, at 12:15 p.m., attendees can join Capra for a roundtable discussion and lunch in the Appreciation Lounge.

Wednesday, April 5 to Thursday, April 6: Contractor Days will span two days at the show. With many key sessions including “Introduction to Tile Industry Standards and How to Use Them to Your Advantage” and “How to Become a Certified Tile Installer,” Coverings has added four new contractor/installer session tracks: Contractor Advanced Business Topics; Contractor Beginner-Intermediate Topics; Thin-Tile Mini-Track and En Español for Spanish-speaking attendees. The Contractor tour will take place on both Wednesday and Thursday at 11 a.m. followed by a luncheon in the Contractor Lounge. Happy hours with fun giveaways will be offered in the afternoon.

Friday, April 7: Fabricator Day will commence with the session “Don’t Get Caught Doing What Worked Yesterday When Customers are Obsessed With What They Want Tomorrow” featuring James Dion, president and owner of Dionco Inc. focusing on what the new consumer’s expectations are and how to exceed them. The Fabricator Tour will begin at 11 a.m., highlighting new and innovative products from the marketplace. Immediately following will be the fabricator luncheon and roundtable discussion on building a culture and diversifying a business, at noon.

For more information, visit coverings.com.

CFI Forms International Partnership with South African FiTA

Certified Floorcovering Installers Association (CFI) recently formed a partnership with South-Africa-based African Flooring Industry Training Association (FiTA) to bring ongoing floor covering installation training classes and certification to professionals. # Nearly 10 years ago, CFI began working with Belgotex Floorcoverings, a carpet manufacturer based in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa, to help establish a formal training program and institute qualification guidelines for professional installers.

“At the time we entered this market, there were no set standards and no rules governing flooring installation in the country,” said Robert Varden, vice president of CFI. “The lack of qualified installers in the flooring industry is a global issue. In 2013, The South African Flooring Industry Training Association was formed to address the installation crisis facing the flooring industry. Great strides have been made working with both trade and government officials to clearly define necessary schooling and hands on training requirements for installation professionals that will be overseen by the government and will be required to practice the trade.”

CFI and FiTA will continue to facilitate installation training and accreditation through apprenticeship programs for entry level flooring installers who undergo comprehensive hands-on and classroom training. Also, Prior Learning accreditation will be made available for installers who are already working and have experience. To date, over 150 graduates have completed the 12-month training program and apprenticeship and now hold a National Certificate Installation of Floor Coverings, issued by the Construction Education Training Authority in South Africa.

Through an additional regional partner, Belgotex Floorcoverings, CFI and FiTA have entered an arrangement with local youth endowment organizations to bring installation training to school children in grades 6-10. Upon completion, these students will have a floor laying skill which will enable them to find a job as an entry level flooring installer upon graduation.

For more information, visit cfiinstallers.com.

Armstrong Announces Winners of First Thomas Armstrong Awards

Armstrong has announced the winners of its first Thomas Armstrong Awards.

Honoring distributors who exemplify integrity, a resilience of spirit and deep dedication to their customers, the awards were given to recipients at a special event at the International Surface Show in Las Vegas.

“Our founder, Thomas Armstrong, set forth to ‘Let the Buyer Have Faith,’ standing behind products to give each customer confidence in their purchase,” said senior vice president of the company, Joe Bondi. “This way of doing business set us apart then, and it sets us apart now, along with our ability to collaborate and innovate for the people we are here to serve–distributors, retailers and consumers.”

The 2016 Award Winners are:

Distributor of the Year: Belknap White Group

Wood Distributor of the Year: JJ Haines

Residential Resilient: Ohio Valley Flooring

Residential Distributor of the Year: Shnier

Commercial Distributor of the Year: FlorStar

LVT Distributor of the Year: FlorStar

For more information, visit armstrong.com.

IICRC Announces Second Annual Technical Conference

The Institute of Inspection, Cleaning and Restoration Certification (IICRC) will host its second-annual technical conference Aug. 9 through 11, at Big Sky Resort in Big Sky, Mont.

Officially called The Summit at Lone Mountain, the conference will feature presentations from the leading minds in the world of cleaning, disaster restoration and flooring inspection.

“The conference will deliver a unique educational experience featuring science-based presentations from technical experts, not salesmen,” said John Downey, editor of the IICRC’s Journal of Cleaning, Restoration & Inspection and coordinator of The Summit. “Every presentation will focus on topics to help industry professionals grow their businesses and better serve their clients.”

The symposiums will feature focused, peer-reviewed presentations on cutting-edge issues and challenges facing each respective industry. Presentations will go through a peer-review process and several will be based on original research and research reviews.

For more information, visit iicrc.org.

Innovations4Flooring appoints David Song as Licensing Director

Innovations4Flooring (I4F) recently announced the appointment of David Song as licensing director.

Song spent nearly eight years at Unilin in charge of the licensing in Asia, holding positions such as chief representative for China working out of their Shanghai office. He joins I4F from Ocean Works International where he was vice president, responsible for strategy and acquisitions.

“We are delighted to extend further our team and welcome David to I4F as licensing director,” said John Rietveldt, CEO of the company. “He brings with him a wealth of experience in the Chinese and global flooring industry as well as knowledge of business development and licensing strategies. His deep understanding of Asia and insights into China will be invaluable as we ramp up our licensing activities in this market.”

For more information, visit innovations4flooring.com.

BR Funsten & Tom Duffy Co. Latest Distributor for InstaLay

BR Funsten & Tom Duffy Co. is InstaFloor North America’s latest key distributor for InstaLay.

With this partnership, BR Funsten & Tom Duffy Co. will undertake distribution from its 23 locations in California, three in Arizona and two in Nevada.

Founded in San Francisco over 60 years ago, BR Funsten & Tom Duffy Co. is now one of the 10 largest flooring wholesalers in the U.S., providing a comprehensive range of flooring products and services. InstaLay is a perfect fit as it can be used to install luxury vinyl tile, hardwood, laminates and carpet tiles, all of which are offered by BR Funsten.

“We are extremely excited about the collaboration with a company of the size and standing of BR Funsten & Tom Duffy,” said Bas van Genderen, managing director of InstaFloor. “They see great potential in the unique InstaLay range and we look forward to a successful working partnership that will further develop its market share.”

For more information, visit instafloorna.com.

CRI Releases Spanish Version of Instructional Videos

The Carpet and Rug Institute (CRI) recently launched instructional videos and a Spanish translation component to support its 104/105 installation standards for commercial and residential carpet. These updates will enable CRI to more effectively reach carpet installers and ultimately enhance customer satisfaction.

“CRI and its members are very proud of the wide use of the 104/105 carpet installation standards,” said Joe Yarbrough, president of CRI. “The new video and Spanish translation components will ensure the CRI guidelines continue to serve as the industry’s gold standard resource for carpet installation.”

CRI’s 104/105 carpet installation standards were updated in 2015 to address new carpet products, materials and technologies in the market and have been downloaded more than 40,000 times in addition to hundreds of hard copy orders.

For more information, visit carpet-rug.org.

Bruce Newbrough Scholarship Continues in 2017 CIM Program

The Flooring Contractors Association (FCICA), Ardex Americas and nora systems have pledged to continue the Bruce Newbrough Memorial Scholarship for the Certified Installation Manager (CIM) program in 2017.

The Bruce Newbrough Memorial Scholarship was established to provide educational opportunities to floor covering installation managers who have demonstrated exceptional commitment to and excellence in proper substrate preparation and installation of floor covering. Bruce Newbrough, as Ardex director of technical services and later applications development, tirelessly utilized every opportunity to further his vision and passion for industry education and training on proper substrate preparation, all for the purpose of achieving successful installations. This is the foundation on which FCICA was built and the reason that Bruce was a dedicated ambassador of this organization.

Ardex and nora systems will offer a total of four Bruce Newbrough CIM Scholarships in 2017.

For more information, visit fcica.com/CIM.

Roadware YouTube Channel Hits Milestone

Roadware, manufacturer of high performance concrete repair materials, has reached two million views on its YouTube channel.

Roadware maintains a YouTube video channel that shows its products in action. The YouTube channel currently has more than 50 in-house produced videos showing simple concrete crack repair to advanced decorative and exposed aggregate concrete repairs.

For more information, visit concretemender.com.

Crossville Distribution Division Launches New Brand Identity

Crossville Tile & Stone, the distribution division of Crossville, has changed its name to Crossville Studios and is unveiling a refreshed brand identity that reflects its growth and transformation, while celebrating the history and heritage of the Crossville legacy.

According to David Koenig, vice president and general manager of Crossville Studios, the rebranding project is the result of many months of strategic planning, precipitated by recent acquisitions that significantly increased the company’s market reach.

“With each acquisition, we’ve not only expanded our geographic territory, but more importantly, we’ve added valuable talent to our team and broadened our product offering,” Koenig said. “The company has changed significantly over the past 15 months, so the timing was right to refresh our brand and develop an identity that would better reflect who we are today and where we’re going.”

Immediate steps to launching the new identity include the introduction of a more contemporary logo, a refreshed color palette, and a new tagline: “Spectacular Surfaces.” Social Media links will change to reflect the name and the revamped website features a number of site improvements to better meet the needs of customers.

For more information, visit crossvillestudios.com.

Interface Enters Hard Surface Category

Interface has entered the hard surface category with the introduction of the Level Set luxury vinyl tile (LVT) collection.

With the integration of residential, hospitality and commercial heavily influencing the A&D community, the modular carpet manufacturer looked to create a hard surface product that would allow customers to seamlessly integrate soft and hard surfaces.

“The integration of hard and soft together is a big step forward,” said Jay Gould, president and COO of the company.

Named after its ability to reach the same height as Interface’s carpet tile, Level Set is a glue-free LVT product line, and its color palette matches that of Interface’s carpet tile, allowing both categories to work as a system on the floor. The introductory collection features a range of 25cm x 1m planks and 50cm x 50cm squares that mirror classic natural and textured woodgrains and stones.

“The product sizes are the exact same as our carpet tiles, so they are completely interchangeable with our carpet tile,” said Gould.

In addition to sharing the same height as Interface’s modular carpet, Level Set was also developed with the manufacturer’s sustainability goals in mind, and according to Gould, Interface intends to bring its focus on sustainability and transparency to the hard surface flooring category.

For more information, visit interface.com.



New Hires and Promotions

Laticrete’s Lori Carriello has been promoted to associate director, strengthening the company’s Strategic Account Group.

In her new role, Carriello will be assisting with growth initiatives and enhancement of the group’s success, including specialist training, hiring and 4DX implementation.

“Lori has been a reliable and trusted source since joining Laticrete, and I’m confident she will continue to succeed in her new, and very well-deserved, position as associate director,” said Susan Dolata, director of the Strategic Account Group.

DriTac Flooring Products has appointed Brett Butler to the position of southwest regional sales manager and Jeff Feller to the position of Midwest regional sales manager.

Butler has worked for several wood flooring coatings manufacturers and Feller has had sales roles with various prominent domestic and international flooring producers. Butler and Feller will be responsible for sales and service to all DriTac customers in their respective regions.

“Brett and Jeff bring a wealth of experience and industry knowledge to the DriTac team,” said Chuck Hall, senior vice president of sales. “They are a great fit for our valued customer base and will have tremendous success growing sales of our expanding line of flooring installation solutions.”

Haines has named Douglas Drews chief logistics officer (CLO) and Reid McCarthy CFO of the company.

An operations leader with experience in nationwide distribution, logistics, and supply chain operations for retail, Drews joins Haines from Dollar Tree. For 14 years, Drews led logistic services and support as well as distribution center operations and was responsible for strategic planning, quality control, and operational performance.

McCarthy has served as Haines acting CFO since September 2016, and is an expert in business and financial management as well as strategic and organizational planning. McCarthy has led financial performance improvements for several companies and implemented growth plans as a senior executive advisor and acting CFO.

Kanette Worlds has been promoted to student, faculty, and young professional activities coordinator for the American Concrete Institute (ACI).

Worlds began working for ACI in 2015, focusing on marketing outreach, building relationships and improving two-way communication between ACI and its 200-plus domestic and international chapters.

In this new position, Worlds will be responsible for the development and management of activities and programs that support recruitment, retention, and engagement of students, faculty and young professional members.



Floor Educational Guild Announces May Seminar

The Floor Educational Guild will host its May Seminar May 8 through 10 at the Dalton Convention Center.

The seminar will feature education from major manufacturers in the trade.

Included in the seminar’s syllabus are:

Joe Loferski from Virginia Tech University (Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University), will discuss research with new updated information from recent experiments and research, engineered wood and balanced construction and information about the absorption of moisture of wood that has been coated. Andrew Ryhart, CEO Tramex Meters, will teach a class on the different types of meters but focusing on concrete encounter meters and how to use them correctly within an enclosed environment evaluating the sites ambient conditions and your measurements.

Tarkett Day—which will be facilitated by Richard Schmidt, Tarkett’s technical director—will be a day-long educational event for inspectors, retailers and installers. There will be demonstrations on how to properly heat weld a seam (using the latest video technology projecting the demonstration onto a large screen so everyone can see it) and how to inspect heat weld seam failures.

Shaw Industries will have an update class with new information for us on its luxury vinyl tile products for industry professionals who inspect, sell or install Shaw’s LVT.

For more information, visit flooringinspectorsguild.org.