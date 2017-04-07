Floor Install NewsInstallation How-To

CFI Offers Subfloor Substrate Prep Inspection Workshop

CFI-logo
April 7, 2017
KEYWORDS Certified Floorcovering Installers Association (CFI) / education / event / subfloor / subfloor preparation
Reprints
No Comments

Certified Floorcovering Installers Association (CFI) is hosting a Subfloor Substrate Prep Inspection (SSPI) course April 20-21, in Tampa, Fla. The SSPI class is designed for anyone in the flooring industry that has the responsibility of determining if a product will work on a given substrate, if the subfloor is ready for flooring, or why the floor is failing. It is also the first prerequisite class in the CFI Inspector program.

Early-bird registration for this course ends Friday, April 07.

For more information, visit www.nafct.com.

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Floor Covering Installer  Magazine 

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

Related Directories

You must login or register in order to post a comment.