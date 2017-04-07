CFI Offers Subfloor Substrate Prep Inspection Workshop

Certified Floorcovering Installers Association (CFI) is hosting a Subfloor Substrate Prep Inspection (SSPI) course April 20-21, in Tampa, Fla. The SSPI class is designed for anyone in the flooring industry that has the responsibility of determining if a product will work on a given substrate, if the subfloor is ready for flooring, or why the floor is failing. It is also the first prerequisite class in the CFI Inspector program.

Early-bird registration for this course ends Friday, April 07.

For more information, visit www.nafct.com.