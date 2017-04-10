Mid Atlantic Floor Covering Association Announces Spring Events

The Mid-Atlantic Floor Covering Association recently announced upcoming spring events. In May, there will be sales training with Lisbeth Calandrino, including discussion about today’s internet-savvy customer and how to use social media tools to a sales’ advantage. Early bird member pricing ends April 30.

In June, is the association’s Annual Golf Outing at Whiskey Creek in Ijamsville, Md. The $195 per person fee includes greens and cart fees, driving range and putting green, boxed lunch, refreshments, awards, buffet dinner, and drink tickets. RSVP by May, 25.

For more information, visit midatlanticfloorcoveringassoc.com.