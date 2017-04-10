Donato Pompo Named Coverings Advocate Leader

Donato Pompo, tile and stone expert consultant, member of the Floor Covering Institute, and founder and owner of Ceramic Tile and Stone Consultants and the University of Ceramic Tile and Stone earned the top prize for Coverings Advocate Leader at Coverings 2017.

Pompo’s companies command and expertise in using the web and social media has given them an extensive online presence, and the posting of the Coverings show on their websites’ event calendar led to this award. Pompo is an ceramic tile, glass tile, stone, and terrazzo expert who performs forensic investigations when there are failures, provides architectural specifications, quality assurance, and control services for new tile and stone installations to avoid problems, and provides online training courses for the tile and stone industry to teach installers and sales people how to properly select and install tile and stone products.

For more information, visit www.ctasc.com or www.uofcts.org.