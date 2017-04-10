Floor Install News

CTDA Names Florida Tile Supplier of the Year

Luca Setti, chief sales and marketing officer of Florida Tile, Rick Church, executive director of CTDA, and Michael Franceschelli, CEO of Florida Tile.
April 10, 2017
The Ceramic Tile Distributors Association (CTDA) named Florida Tile as Supplier of the Year. The award, which is voted on by CTDA’s members, recognizes domestic and international supplier(s) who provide the most value to distributor members and the ceramic tile and stone industry.

For more information, visit www.ctdahome.org or www.floridatile.com.

