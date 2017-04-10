CTDA Names Florida Tile Supplier of the Year
April 10, 2017
No Comments
The Ceramic Tile Distributors Association (CTDA) named Florida Tile as Supplier of the Year. The award, which is voted on by CTDA’s members, recognizes domestic and international supplier(s) who provide the most value to distributor members and the ceramic tile and stone industry.
For more information, visit www.ctdahome.org or www.floridatile.com.
Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Floor Covering Installer Magazine