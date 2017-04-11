IAS Grants ISO 17025 Accreditation to TCNA Laboratory

The International Accreditation Service (IAS) has accredited the Laboratory Services department of the Tile Council of North America (TCNA) in all of the methods the lab submitted. Forty-five separate methods were submitted, including those most central and relevant to tile and installation materials testing.

“Our team worked very hard to make this accreditation possible, and our success is the result of their professionalism, as well as excellent teamwork,” said Claudio Bizzaglia, director of lab services. “We look forward to retaining our accreditation and perhaps gaining additional accreditations this summer.”

The department's revenues have more than tripled in over the past five years, which Bizzaglia attributes to the lab's results-driven professional environment, a recommitment to customer care and customer service, an expanded sales effort, and, as he says, “a little bit of luck.”

Eric Astrachan, executive director, added, “We're extremely proud of all of the many accomplishments of our Lab Services Department, especially their ISO accreditation. This lab is the most experienced tile-and-stone-specific team in North America, and together, they have a commitment to excellence that provides an ethos and approach that puts integrity, accuracy, and service above all. There are only great things to come from Claudio and his group.”

For more information, visit www.tcnatile.com.