Coverings 2017 Opened to Enthusiastic Crowd

Coverings returned to the Orange County Convention Center this year. Representatives of the Orange County Mayor’s Office, Ceramics of Italy, Tile of Spain, Tile Council of North America, Ceramic Tile Distributor Association, and National Tile Contractor Association gathered Tuesday, April 4 for the official 2017 ribbon cutting ceremony. At the show’s ribbon cutting ceremony, Victoria P. Siplin, Orange County vice mayor, presented a declaration that named April 4-7, 2017 as Tile and Stone Days in Orange County, Fla. The Mayor’s Office recognized the influence of the show in the community by providing attendees the opportunity to learn about new and innovative products, gain knowledge from courses, and provide networking opportunities to foster connections with peers. Representatives from the Coverings Board joined Siplin to cut the ribbon at the opening ceremony.

“Coverings continues to build on its strengths—there is so much that’s exciting this year, from the refreshed pavilion designs, conference content, tiny homes of the Installation Design Showcase, Byte sessions, to the aisles of impressive tile and stone products,” said Alena Capra, Coverings industry ambassador. “The value of attending Coverings multiplies with every turn on the show floor.”

In addition to the many striking booths, this year’s enhanced pavilions added to the buzz on the show floor. Tile of Spain introduced a new stand, the “Innovation Lab,” that served as a multipurpose area and showcased the many uses and installations of tile. Tile Council of North America’s pavilion was updated to reflect the organization’s ‘Why Tile’ campaign. The core areas of focus for the campaign—tile design, easy care, healthy spaces, and heritage—were integrated throughout the booth. The Ceramics of Italy pavilion provided a central gathering place for industry professionals to network, complete with Italian fare.

