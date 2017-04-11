Lackmond Products Appoints Steve Leeper as President

Lackmond Products has named Steve Leeper as president, overseeing the Lackmond Products and Lackmond Stone divisions in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Steve Leeper brings over 41 years of experience in the construction industry providing products and services through distribution to the residential, commercial, and industrial markets. Throughout Steve’s career he has worked directly with contractors, wholesale distributors, and design professionals in providing these services.

“We are excited to have Steve take on the role as president,” said Cliff Sallis, CEO and owner of Lackmond Products. “His leadership and extensive experience in sales, business development, finance, and operations will help continue our growth for Lackmond Products and Lackmond Stone in North America.”

Leeper joined Lackmond in 2007 as vice president, with his most recent role as senior vice president. He has played a key role in projects including, expanding into the Canada and Mexico markets, launching a new division in Lackmond Stone, and creating the Beast brand.

Leeper said, “This position is truly a unique opportunity for me to continue to grow Lackmond Products and Lackmond Stone and establish us as industry leaders. We will continue to focus on accelerating the growth of Lackmond Products and Lackmond Stone through expansion of our product offering and partnerships with both our current and future customers.”

