Premier Distributing Announces Rebranding
April 12, 2017
Premier Distributing of the Midwest has rebranded as Premier Tile Corp. The firm continues operations as normal, with the new name providing clarity for its distribution services.
“Our new name better exemplifies the products we provide and positions us for growth,” said Dick Miller, president and CEO. “We also believe it will enhance our relationship with our distribution partners.”
For more information, visit premiertilecorp.com.
