CFA Hosting 2017 Product Showcase

The Chicago Floorcovering Association (CFA) will be hosting its 2017 Product Showcase Thursday, May 4 at Belvedere Events and Banquets in Elk Grove Village, Ill. The event will take place from 1-7 p.m. and include multilayer flooring (WPC, LVT), hardwood, carpet, ceramic, porcelain, stone, laminate, installation products and tools. There will be installation demonstrations throughout the day and a tool repair and exchange event. Other events include a marketing seminar from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. and free CEU seminars, for large format tile from 1-2 p.m. and for thin tile systems from 3-4 p.m. Food and refreshments will be served all day, and free valet parking will be available. There will also be door prizes including an Amazon Echo, FitBit, and gift card prizes.

For more information, visit www.chicagofloorcoveringassociation.com.