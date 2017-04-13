Beaulieu Rolls Out Red Carpet for the First Pitch in Atlanta

Beaulieu will support the MLB Atlanta Braves in its inauguration game at the SunTrust Park grand opening on April 14. Atlanta faces San Diego for their first game in the new stadium. The team will march on a Beaulieu red carpet, 220 feet long by 12 feet wide, on national television. One lucky fan will also receive a pair of tickets by participating in Beaulieu’s Facebook contest.

