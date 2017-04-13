Hardwood Floors Magazine Seeks Nominations for Inaugural '40 Under 40' Awards

Hardwood Floors Magazine, publication of the National Wood Flooring Association (NWFA), will honor a group of young wood flooring professionals who are shaping the future of the industry with its inaugural “40 Under 40” awards. The awards will spotlight 40 industry professionals under the age of 40 whose career accomplishments have moved them to the forefront. Hardwood Floors Magazine is seeking nominations of individuals who have brought innovation, high standards, strong character, and a track record of success to both their work and their community.

“There’s a great pool of young wood flooring professionals who are passionate about what they do,” said Michael Martin NWFA president and CEO. “The future of the industry depends on that passion. That’s why we created the new NWFA Emerging Leaders Network and the ‘40 Under 40’ awards–to recognize their contributions and hopefully grow this talented group.”

Winners will be featured in the October/November 2017 print and digital issues of Hardwood Floors Magazine as well as online. Nominees must work for an NWFA member company and hold a career within the wood flooring industry to qualify. They must also be under the age of 40 as of November 1, 2017. A panel of judges will select the winners based on information provided in the online nomination form.

For more information, visit https://hardwoodfloorsmag.com or www.nwfa.org.