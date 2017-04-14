NWFA 2017 Wood Floor of the Year Winners Announced

The National Wood Flooring Association (NWFA) announced the winners of its 2017 Wood Floor of the Year contest during the the Opening Act held on Tuesday, April 11 of the Wood Flooring Expo in Phoenix. The Wood Floor of the Year Awards were developed to encourage and recognize innovative craftsmanship and design in wood flooring installations. Since the program began in 1990, more than 200 awards have been presented to NWFA member companies throughout the U.S. and Canada, as well as in Russia and Finland.

This year’s Wood Floor of the Year Contest yielded 71 entries. All entries in the competition featured flooring installations completed between January 2016 and January 2017. A panel of judges comprised of trade and consumer press editors, industry leaders, and professional designers, evaluated the individual categories. The NWFA membership voted on all entries to recognize the Members’ Choice winner.

Recipients of the 2017 Wood Floor of the Year awards are:

Best Restoration/Makeover: 1 Wood Floors (Livonia, Mich.)

1 Wood Floors (Livonia, Mich.) Best Color and Finish Application: Artistic Floors by Design (Parker, Colo.)

Artistic Floors by Design (Parker, Colo.) Best Circular/Curved Application: Scheller Hardwood Floors (Lemoyne, Penn.)

Scheller Hardwood Floors (Lemoyne, Penn.) Best Parquetry/Inlay Application: Traditional Hardwood Flooring (Toronto, Ontario)

Traditional Hardwood Flooring (Toronto, Ontario) Best Textured Wood Application: Michigan Hardwood Floors Services (Farmington Hills, Mich.)

Michigan Hardwood Floors Services (Farmington Hills, Mich.) Member’s Choice: Scheller Hardwood Floors (Lemonyne, Penn.)

For more information, visit www.nwfa.org.