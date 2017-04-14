Bullet Tools Updates EZ Shear Cutters

Bullet Tool recently announced the upgrade of its 9 in. EZ Shear Sharpshooter and 13 in. EZ Shear, replacing the tables from wood to plastic. The new plastic table is more durable and looks better than the previous wooden tables. Shipments of both of these tools with the plastic tables will be effective immediately. Last year, the company also upgraded the fence on these cutters.

For more information, visit www.bullettools.com.