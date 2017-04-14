ProductsFlooring Installation Tools

Bullet Tools Updates EZ Shear Cutters

Bullet-Tools-EZ-Shear.jpg
9 in. EZ Shear Sharpshooter (left) and 13 in. EZ Shear (right).
April 14, 2017
KEYWORDS Bullet Tools / cutting tools
Reprints
No Comments

Bullet Tool recently announced the upgrade of its 9 in. EZ Shear Sharpshooter and 13 in. EZ Shear, replacing the tables from wood to plastic. The new plastic table is more durable and looks better than the previous wooden tables. Shipments of both of these tools with the plastic tables will be effective immediately. Last year, the company also upgraded the fence on these cutters.

For more information, visit www.bullettools.com.

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Floor Covering Installer  Magazine 

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Directories

You must login or register in order to post a comment.