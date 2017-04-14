Laticrete Completes Texas Motor Speedway Garage Floor Coatings

Laticrete Spartacote has completed the final phase of installation of customized, high-performance concrete floor coatings in the Texas Motor Speedway’s north and south race car garages—the first floor of its kind at any NASCAR track. The 22,000-square foot floor has multiple large-scale Texas Motor Speedway logos and a metallic cobalt blue coat where the race teams perform service and inspections. Intertech Flooring, the installer on the project, applied a similar custom concrete coating of the same size in the track’s north garages in October.

“The garage floors at Texas Motor Speedway showcase the benefits of the Spartacote system in a dramatic way, including an energizing, fully-customized design with the Speedway’s colors and branding prominently featured on the high-traction, non-slip surface, as well as better chemical resistance and long-term durability over traditional epoxy floors,” said Douglas Metchick, President of Laticrete Supercap.

The Spartacote system can be professionally installed in residential, commercial, and industrial applications, including airplane hangars and warehouses. Designed to withstand aircraft hydraulic grade oils, such as Skydrol, Spartacote coatings are resistant to other common garage chemicals and three times more abrasion resistant than traditional epoxy.

Mat Stolley, vice president of operations for Texas Motor Speedway, added, “With these floors, Texas Motor Speedway has once again raised the bar for NASCAR racetracks. Not only do they convey our image as a first-class facility for our professional racing, they also provide a safe, high-traction floor for the race teams and NASCAR inspectors. With more than 40 high-performance cars being worked on at any given time on race days, our garage floors need to be able to withstand hot tires, hazardous fluids and the regular use of heavy equipment—and Laticrete delivered exactly that.”

