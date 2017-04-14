MillliCare Names Bill Helton Director of Franchise Development

MilliCare Floor & Textile Care has named Bill Helton as its director of franchise development. As a key member of the milliCare leadership team, Helton will be responsible for growing the milliCare network. Helton is an effective sales professional and experienced leader with a history of team development, marketing, and business building. He has been a successful leader of franchise development in multi-faceted roles with companies such as Steamatic Restoration and Cleaning, PuroClean, and Contours Express.

“Bill’s focus and understanding of the franchise development process will be a huge asset to the entire milliCare network,” said Steve Willis, milliCare managing director. “I’m certain his reputation within the industry will drive growth for the milliCare network both domestically and internationally.”

Holding degrees in business and accounting, Helton is a Certified Franchise Executive (CFE). He will be the primary point of contact with franchise candidates throughout their recruitment, implementation and development process.

Helton said, “After working directly with franchises for more than 15 years, I’m excited to play such a strategic role in both the milliCare leadership team and the global milliCare network.”

For more information, visit www.millicare.com.